Coronavirus : Famous Tennis player tests positive for COVID19

Grigor Dimitrov, the former world number three, confirmed on Sunday that he has been tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile Tennis player to suffer from the dreaded disease. Citing his illness, Dimitrov pulled out of an Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic.

Last weekend, the 29-year-old Dimitrov took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17. The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19,” former world number three Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.