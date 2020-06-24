Health and Life : Know why eye contact is important in sex

Every couple always keeps doing something new to improve their sex life, but still their sex life is not as exciting as it should be. Most of the women leave all the sex to the male, but their partners want them to participate actively, plan for it, give surprise etc. What are those sex tips for women that their partners want them to know, then let us know.

1. Appreciation on sexual performance is good: Most men want their partner to praise their sexual performance. Men like to know about their performance. There is always a fear in their mind that I will be able to satisfy the partner or not and in such a way, if you praise yourself, then their morale gets boosted. Today’s session was good, I like your actions etc. Start praising them.

2. They like your touch: Like women, men also have erotic organs, but they hesitate to tell women about it. He likes his partner’s touch on men’s inner thigh, chest and face. Understand your partner’s mind and maintain this touch during sex.

3. Men also have sexual fantasies: Like women, men also have sexual fantasies, but their partners will laugh or joke on hearing them, fearing that they do not share their fantasies. Women should try to learn about their partners’ sex fantasies. Maybe they want to try a love game.

4. Have sexy talk during activity : Most of the men like to talk sexy during sexual activity. Say something in their ears during sex, draw their attention to them, share your feelings for them, tell them how you are feeling at the moment. All these things will improve your sexual activity and it will surely improve the performance of the partner.

5. Keep an eye contact: Most women close their eyes during sex, while their partners want them to keep an eye contact with them. Look at them with love, look into their eyes and understand their mind. Now you know what your partner wants, then try these smart sex tips to make them happy.