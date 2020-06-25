Congress Government renames BJP’s ‘Annapurna Rasoi Yojana’ into ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’

Ashok Gehlot led the Rajasthan government has decided to re-launch a scheme in the state for providing nutritious food to the needy people under Indira Gandhi’s name, which was earlier named after Hindu Goddess Annapurna. Under the relaunched scheme, food will be provided twice a day at a subsidized rate.

This scheme was earlier launched by the Vasundhara Raje led BJP government as Annapurna Rasoi Yojana that fed millions of poor people. Now the same scheme has been renamed as Indira Rasoi Yojana for a relaunch by the Congress govt.

It may be noted that Annapurna is is the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment, and is a form of goddess Parvati. The scheme launched by the BJP government was named after this goddess.

Former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje targeted the Ashok Gehlot and his government over the renaming of the scheme. Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to say, “Congress government which is specializing in renaming the schemes of our @BJPRajasthan government, has changed the name of Annapurna Rasoi to Indira Rasoi Yojana.”