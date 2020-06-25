Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 450 new cases of COVID-19, while 702 patients have recovered and two more have died.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 46,133 while there have been 34,405 recoveries in total and 307 deaths so far.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 44,291 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of all.