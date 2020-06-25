Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 473,000 in India

In another record, India reported 16,922 new infections during the last 24 hours taking the total toll of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,73,105. This is the highest ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported from across the country. The death toll also rose to 14,894 after 418 new fatalities, highest ever in a day, were reported in the country, according to the data by Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning.

Of the total 4,73,105 cases, 1,86,514 are active cases while 2,71,697 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals from across the country. 75,60,782 samples were tested across the country until June 24. 2,07,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Among the India states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 1,42,900 cases while 6,739 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the state.