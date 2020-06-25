PIA Plane Crash : “Pilots were discussing about Coronavirus”, says Pakistan Aviation Minister

PIA passenger plane which crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi last month was the cause of a human error according to the recent reports released on Wednesday. The report has suggested that the pilots were discussing the coronavirus crisis during the landing.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the country’s aviation minister revealed that the pilot, as well as the (air traffic) controller, didn’t follow the standard rules. Khan added, “The pilot and co-pilot were not focused, and throughout they were having a conversation about the coronavirus. The [virus] was on their minds. Their families were affected and they were having a discussion about it.”

Minister also alleged that the pilot was overconfident. He said that the “plane was 100 percent fit for flying, there was no fault.” The report suggested that the pilot was flying the aircraft at more than twice the standard altitude when it approached the runway without the landing gear deployed.

The standard operating procedures were ignored by the pilots and the controller resulting in an aborted landing that damaged the engines heavily. In the second attempt to land, the plane crashed into the residential society near the airport.