Young man dies due to domestic rift, Poisons himself twice

In tragic outcome of domestic strife, a young man died on Thursday in Lekhena village of Mangalpur under Patna district of Kendujhar district. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Munda, 25, the eldest son of the late Gopal Munda

Ranjit Munda drank poison on Wednesday over a domestic dispute. He was immediately taken to the Patna Group Health Center. He was then brought home from the health center in the evening. At the time, Ranjit’s health was stable. But again at night, Ranjit once again drank poison, family members said. As a result, he died at night.

The deceased was married just months before. Patna Sub-Inspector Anup Kumar Samal reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the Patna Group Center for autopsy. Police started investigating the death.