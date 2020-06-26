12 year old Kerala boy amuses all with a train replica made from Newspaper

12 year old Adwaith Krishna from Thrissur district of Kerala had one the hearts of thousands with his creativity.Adwaith made a detailed scaled down replica of a train-made with old news papers.

Adwaith had even grabbed the attention of Ministry of Railway who shared Adwaith’s video and photos with his creation on their official social media platform.

Sharing Master Adwaith’s photo Railway wrote on their wall, “12 year old Adwaith Krishna of Thrissur in Kerala is a big fan of trains. He is so creative that he made a train model with news papers in just 3 days.”

The 8th graders’ train model is so realistic that every visitor to the page leaves a like to his creation.Till now there are 6000 likes and 400 shares for this little masters creativity.