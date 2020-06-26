Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 430 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infections in the country to 46, 563.

Also, one people has died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 308, the ministry said in its latest update on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 760 infected patients have fully recovered, bringing to 35,165 the total number of recovered people.

The new cases were detected after the ministry conducted more than 49,000 tests across the emirates.

On Wednesday, the UAE lifted the night-time curfew, ending a three-month National Disinfection Programme and allowing residents to move and travel freely across the country.