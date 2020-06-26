Fuel prices hiked for 20th straight day ; check today’s rate

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked yet again on Friday, marking the 20th consecutive day increase in fuel prices after the 82-day hiatus in the wake of Covid-19.

In Delhi, petrol price was hiked by 21 paise per litre, while diesel by 17 paise per litre. On Thursady, diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre.

Today, petrol will cost Rs 80.13 per litre and diesel Rs 80.19 per litre in the national capital.