J&K : Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area, the police said on Friday.

The encounter had broken out between the terrorists and the security forces at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama district late Thursday and it was halted during the night.

However, the security forces resumed the operation in the wee hours today. The operation is still underway as more terrorists are believed to be hiding in the house which was cordoned off yesterday.

One Army jawan and a policeman were also injured in the gun battle, the police said.

Earlier on Thursday, two militants associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) were gunned down by security personnel in north Kashmir’s Sopore area.