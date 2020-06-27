Four Rohingyas killed in gunfight with security forces

Four Rohingya men suspected of being hardened criminals were killed in a gunfight with police near a refugee camp in south-eastern Bangladesh on Friday, police said.

Officer Iqbal Hossain said the gunfight took place around noon when contingents of police, acting on a tip-off, raided a hillside den of the suspects in the Hoaikyong area of Cox’s Bazar district, located nearly 350 kilometres south-east of the capital Dhaka.

Sensing the lawmen’s presence, Hossain said, the gang members fired their guns, prompting police to retaliate with bullets, leaving four of them dead at the scene.

The gunfight lasted for more than an hour, he added.