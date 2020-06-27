India maintains its Covid rank in the world, Sharpest spike with 18,552 new cases today

India remains fourth in the world trailing just behind Russia in a rank no nation wishfully takes. India crossed the 5 lakh mark making an always sharper single day spike with 18,552 new cases in 24 hours. The Russia has 6,27646 Covid positive cases though the death count is considerably lower than in India which registered 15,731 deaths compared to 8,969 tally of Russia.

According to the health ministry data, India recorded 18,552 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 384 deaths. With over 18,000 new coronavirus cases, India now has a total of 5,08,953 positive cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India now has 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,881 cured cases. The death toll in India now stands at 15,685.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India with 1,52,765 coronavirus cases and 7,106 deaths. Out of the total cases in the state, 79,815 have recovered from the coronavirus disease and 65,844 are still active.

Delhi,is the new coronavirus hotspot in the country and has recorded 77,240 coronavirus cases and 2,492 deaths. 47,091 have recovered out of it and the tally of active cases stands at 27,657.