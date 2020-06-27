Pakistan announces its decision on re-opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims

The Pakistan government has announced that it will reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims. The corridor will be reopened on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century leader of the Sikh empire.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” tweeted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The corridor was temporarily closed on March 16 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 4.2 km corridor links Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Shakargarh tehsil in Narowal district of Pakistan. India and Pakistan in October 2019 signed an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor to allow Indian pilgrims a visa-free visit to the holy gurdwara, located some 4km inside Pakistan.