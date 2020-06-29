‘Anti-people Government’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attacks union government over fuel price hike

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has came down heavily against the Union government over the fuel price hike. HE called the Narendra Modi government ‘anti people government’.

“The unconscionable price-gouging of India by an anti-people Government, w/21 days of continuous fuel price rises, has to stop. @INCIndia leads the resistance,” tweeted Tharoor.

Tharoor listed out a series of steps to bring relief to the common man at a time the nation is also battling a raging coronavirus pandemic.

“1) Pass the benefits of low crude oil prices to the people by reducing prices of petrol-diesel-LPG 2) Bring petrol and diesel under GST 3) Immediately withdraw 13 hikes in excise duty since May 2014 on petroleum products,” Tharoor added.

The price of diesel has been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 in diesel.