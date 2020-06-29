UAE suspends all flights from this country

UAE has announced suspension of all flights from Pakistan. The decision was announced by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The GCAA has announced the suspension of all inbound flights from Pakistan, including transit ones. The suspension will be in place till the country establishes a process of laboratory testing for Covid-19 for all departing travellers en route to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travellers affected by the decision to communicate with their airline to reschedule their flights.