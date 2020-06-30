Coronavirus : World’s largest plasma therapy project launched in India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced on Monday that his government will use Rs 16.65 crore to sponsor the execution of a convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. This project of therapy and trial is also being dubbed as the world’s largest project of its kind.

“‘Project PLATINA’-World’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID 19 patients was today launched by @Maha_MEDD & inaugurated by CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

The project was declared inaugurated during an online function. “Convalescent Plasma therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods in the treatment of severe COVID 19 patients in the absence of definite treatment or drugs for the same. This is the World’s largest trial cum treatment project, which is to benefit 500 lives of critically ill COVID 19 patients in Maharashtra,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Project Platina is the name given to this largest convalescent plasma trial and therapy that is sponsored and run by the Maharashtra government. In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat serious patients. Plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection is obtained to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

The trial will be carried out at 21 centres across the state, including 17 medical colleges under the Medical Education and Drugs Department and four medical colleges of the BMC in Mumbai.