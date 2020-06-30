‘Fake Pilots’, Europe suspends Pakistan International Airlines

The (EASA)European Union Air Safety Agency, has suspended the authorisation for Pakistan’s national airline to operate in Europe for six months, the airline’s spokesman said on Tuesday. The action follows the dismissal of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences the country’s aviation minister termed “dubious”.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal against this decision,” a Pakistan International Airlines’ statement said.