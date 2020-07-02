Andre Russell’s wife Jassym Lora hit back to netizen for rude comments : Watch Here

Andre Russell’s wife Jassym Lora is a popular figure on Instagram and has over 337 thousand followers. Jassym is drop-dead gorgeous with a well-toned body that can give the best of Hollywood and Bollywood actresses’ complex. However, she has been a recipient of severe trolls over the last few days. Many have even ‘body-shamed’ her, and the same hasn’t gone down well with Jassym by any stretch of the imagination.

Jassym, recently, uploaded a few pictures of her on Instagram with the captain saying, “You become very dangerous when you learn how to control your feelings.”

Soon, Lora’s social media account got filled with a lot of body-shaming comments. Reacting to the same, she hit back at netizen for being disrespectful towards her, giving a fitting and appropriate reply to one of the Instagram users.