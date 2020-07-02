See the full updated list of fines for violating Covid-19 measures in UAE

UAE government has issued an updated list of fines for those who violates the precautionary measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus,. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee at the Federal Public Prosecution has issued the updated list of fines.

Here is the updated list of fines and penalties:

For individuals, families, communities –

– Hosting gatherings and inviting people over: Dh10,000

– Attending a gathering as a guest: Dh5,000

– Having more than three passengers in a vehicle: Dh3,000

– Private tutors violating rules: Dh30,000 (and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor)

– Failure to maintain social distancing at work or other places like shops and restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved, Dh5,000 for institutions

At the workplace-

– Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for the company, Dh500 for the employee

On Covid-19 screenings:

– Failure to comply with home quarantine rules: Dh50,000

– Failure to download the smart app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones (for those who tested positive for Covid): Dh10,000

– Tampering with the tracking device or app installed by authorities: Dh20,000

– Refusing to do a Covid test: Dh5,000