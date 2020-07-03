Covid-19 Updates: 423 coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has confirmed 423 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The ministry has also announced 635 recoveries and 2 new deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. In the newly diagnosed cases 252 were expats.

The total infection tally in Bahrain has rised to 27,837. The death toll due to the infection has rised to 94 and recoveries to 22,583.

9700 additional COVID-19 tests were done in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Around 81% of the confirmed cases have recovered from the virus in Bahrain. Currently, there are 5,160 active cases. 82 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 51 are in a critical condition.