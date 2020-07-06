Covid-19 Updates: 510 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

510 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. In newly diagnosed cases 284 were detected among expatriates, while 223 were found to have been exposed to active cases.

The total infection tally in Bahrain has rised to 29,367. Two more deaths were also announced taking the death toll to 98. 690 additional recoveries from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of patients recovered up to 24,649. 53 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 45 are in a critical condition.

9,801 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted , pushing the total number of tests done so far to 602?151.