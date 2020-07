4,207 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Health. The ministry also announced 52 deaths and 4,398 recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 213,716.The total recoveries in the country is at 149,634. There are 2,254 cases in intensive care.The death toll in Saudi has rised to 1,968.