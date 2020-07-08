Coronavirus can be ‘killed’ with eucalyptus necklace,says Minister

Indonesia’s agriculture ministry says it has developed an “aromatherapy necklace” containing eucalyptus that can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The necklace, which is to be mass-produced next month, would be worn like a lanyard and name tag and contain powdered eucalyptus for the user to inhale. Roll-on and inhaler-style versions are also being produced.

Agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo on Friday claimed the necklace could “kill” 42 per cent of the virus if worn for 15 minutes, or up to 80 per cent if used for half an hour.

However, news of the necklace has raised the eyebrows of scientists and prompted ridicule online, with some Indonesians warning their country could become a “laughing stock”. Many in the country are still smarting from the embarrassment caused when Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, a devout Christian, claimed the power of prayer had been keeping coronavirus infection levels in the country low. Indonesia is now the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia.

Still, the ministry appears hopeful the necklace might help turn the country’s fortunes around. It says the vapour from the eucalyptus can “damage the structure of the main protein of the virus so that it finds it difficult to replicate”.