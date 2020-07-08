Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 546,000 globally

Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 546,000 on Tuesday, reaching 546,601, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 11,949,281, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.
The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, standing at 2,966,409 and 130,902, respectively.
Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, and India, the CSSE data showed.
Post Your Comments