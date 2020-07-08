COVID-19 cases in India are lowest per million in world : WHO Report

India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million in the world. Union Health Ministry said, according to World Health Organization Situation Report, India’s cases per million population is around 505 while the global average is at over one thousand 453.

Chile has witnessed around 15 thousand 459 cases of COVID-19 per million population, while US over eight thousand 500, Brazil over seven thousand 419 and Spain witnessed over five thousand 358 cases per million population. The WHO Situation Report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India’s cases of death per million population is around 14 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.

The Ministry said, India has ramped up the hospital infrastructure to adequately and effectively manage the cases. The preparedness included arrangement of oxygen support, ICU and ventilator facilities. As on today, there are over 1200 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, two thousand 611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and nine thousand 909 COVID Care Centres to look after COVID patients from those with very severe to very mild symptoms. Early detection and timely effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 15 thousand 515 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to more than four lakh 39 thousand.

The Ministry said, due to coordinated efforts at all levels of the national and State governments for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results with consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases. As on date, there are over one lakh 80 thousand recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 61.13 per cent today. Presently, there are over two lakh 59 thousand active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The Ministry said, more than two lakh tests being conducted per day. During the last 24 hours more than two lakh 41 thousand samples have been tested. With this, the nationwide samples tested for COVID-19 reached to over one crore two lakh.