FIR against police officer for sending obscene videos to woman officer

Mumbai: A senior woman officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has lodged a case against an Assistant Police Inspector (API) from Yavatmal district for allegedly sending her obscene videos and pictures. A First Information Report was registered by the Bandra GRP on Tuesday and later transferred to D N Nagar police station in whose jurisdiction the woman officer lives.

According to the complainant, few days ago she got a message on Facebook from a man who introduced himself as `API Rahul Kumar Raut’ attached to Economic Offences Wing in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. She did not mind sharing her number with her as he said he was a police officer, but later she began to receive obscene pictures and videos from his number, she said.

As he did not cease sending such material even after she warned him, she filed a case, the woman GRP officer said.