Health and Life : These signs indicate being gay

People of same-sex who are attracted to each other are called gay or lesbian. It happens in both men and women. Women who are attracted to women are called lesbian. Those who are attracted to other men are called gay.

Symptoms: These people are of an attractive nature and are always excited. They have more attraction towards men, not women. Whenever thoughts related to sex come to his mind, only men will always come before him. Even in these people, only men appear in their dreams.

Reason: Scientists have not been able to give any main reason in this subject. It is said that this happens due to some change in hormones. In general, this is a normal tendency, which can happen to anyone and no treatment is possible unless the person wants to do it with his mind.

Identification: If a boy is more conscious of his male friend. These symptoms can occur if one cares more for him, or thinks too much about him. If you have to watch such shows on TV which girls like to watch, such as fashion shows or beauty shows, then it is a sign of homosexuality. If one is more conscious of gay rights and is actively expressing his feelings on it, then this is also a symptom. If anyone watches gay videos on porn sites, then they are victims of this.