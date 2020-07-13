Health and Life : Boys should be careful, else you can be a victim of sex addiction

Do you know that the easiest and most stimulating of sex is that young women mostly make those men who are single. A variety of questions are arising in the minds of people about sex. Often young victims of sexting are emotionally disturbed that they, like a deceived lover, are determined to take revenge on the young woman.

Experts say that the attitude of our society and youth is such that the boys who are single are made fun of, they are forced to make girlfriends as soon as possible. As if a young man does not have a girlfriend, then there will be some deficiency in him. Under this psychological pressure, the young man loses his mind and starts searching for a young girl who is ready to become his girlfriend as soon as possible.

For your information, let us tell you that for this, he has to pay any price. The cunning and vicious girls take advantage of this hasty and psychological pressure and loosen their pockets by trapping single young men in the love of false love. In many cases, they waste their education and career. Youngsters need to understand that being single is not an embarrassment. It is better to remain single until an honest or true loving girl is found. By giving time to studies, career, hobbies and friends, youngsters who show understanding only in avoiding secrecy can become something.