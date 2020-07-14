Health and Life : Constant sex can cause big problems

Headache problems are very common in people. This is often due to prolonged exposure to the screen (laptop or television) or lack of sleep. But have you ever heard of a headache that occurs during or after having sex? Sex-related headaches can be very annoying. In this situation, when two people have sex or are about to have sex with each other, a kind of fear develops in the affected person about sexual activities and orgasm (extreme pleasure during sex). Some people have also been found deficient in sexual excitement, but in most cases, this condition is found to be mild (non-cancerous and harmless). Sex is an important part of our life. Many times we get a headache during sex, but we do not know the real cause of this disease, or we make the mistake of considering it a common headache.

Primary headache associated with sexual activity: –

Pre-orgasmic headache: This type of headache precedes the organism. It can begin during sexual activity and as the sexual excitement increases, the intensity of the headache also increases. Symptoms include mild pain in the head and neck, as well as a narrowing of the neck and / or jaw muscles. This type of headache cannot be attributed to any other disorder or underlying condition.

Organic headache: In this, there is a sudden and sharp headache during the orgasm. It also cannot be attributed to other disorder.

Secondary headache disorder: This type of headache is associated with ‘low CSF pressure headaches’. ‘Low CSF Pressure Headache’ is a kind of headache, which is caused by pressure due to lack of fluid present around the brain and spinal cord. The full name of CSF is ‘cerebrospinal fluid’, it is contained in a sac, which acts as a cushion for the brain and spinal cord. When the leakage in this sac reduces the pressure of CSF, the brain may become slightly relaxed, causing the surrounding tissue and membrane to stretch. In this condition, there is a severe headache. Low CSF pressure headaches can be a serious condition, so it is advisable to have an investigation as soon as possible.