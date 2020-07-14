Health and Life : Know why it pains during sex

Both men and women may experience pain during sexual intercourse, but women experience it more and the pain can be moderate to severe. The pain often occurs during sex is called Dyspareunia in medical language. The reasons for this vary widely. This can cause difficulties and problems in your relationship. The reasons may be physical or psychological or they may be related to menopause. This problem may be resolved by estrogen therapy, changing existing medications, or counselling.

Symptoms of pain during sexual intercourse – The simplest symptom of dyspareunia is pain during intercourse which can occur in the deepening of the vagina or the pelvis. These places may cause pain, burning or severe sensation. Dissatisfaction or apathy in sex can be the result.

Causes of pain during sex – There are different reasons for dyspareunia and it can be physical, psychological or both factors. The place of pain can help identify physical causes.

Physical reasons: Pain at the time of penetration of the penis into the vagina, vaginal dryness, painful vaginal cramps (Vaginismus), genital injury and other reasons can occur.

Vaginal dryness: During sexual stimulation, the glands on the face of the vagina secrete fluid to make sexual intercourse easier. Very little secretion of this liquid can cause painful intercourse.