Health and Life :Not having sex can be harmful for you

It is good for you to have regular sex. Researchers have spent a lot of time in studying the health benefits from the work done in our bedroom, you must have read many times about the benefits of having sex. But do you know that it can be harmful for you not to have sex? Lack of sex can affect your body in many ways. The effects of abstinence may vary from case to case, but there can be both advantages and disadvantages to not having sex. If you are living without any sexual activity for a long time, you can potentially be vulnerable to many problems.

Not having sex can decrease sexual desire – Not having sex can decrease your sex drive (libido) or increase your sex drive. Some people who do not have sex start feeling more lethargic with less vitality and more hunger for sex.

Because it is not in your reach, then you try to overcome your sexual desires, but for some people, not being able to have sex can increase their desire to have sex. You either do not think much about it or just keep thinking about it all the time.

One of the most effective ways to increase low libido is to actually have more sex. Experiencing more physical and emotional intimacy can make you feel more connected to your partner, so when you stop having sex, your desire to resume sex may be gone.