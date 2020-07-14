Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates national highway projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

Union Minister Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 highway projects in Haryana worth over Rs 20,000 crore today. Giving information about the projects, Chairman, National Highways Authority of India Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said that 3 projects worth over Rs 2,240 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones for 8 projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore were laid.

Mr Gadkari in a tweet said, “Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in Haryana along with Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar Ji, Hon’ble Deputy CM [email protected] Ji and Hon’ble MoS for Road Transport Shri @Gen_VKSingh Ji via video conferencing today.”

Projects including the 227 km Ambala Kotputli corridor and others are expected to significantly cut down travel time and provide connectivity to neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. It is to be noted that Rs 10,000 crore compensation for land acquisition associated with these projects has been deposited directly into the accounts of recipients.

Mr Gadkari thanked the state government, NHAI and other stakeholders for their cooperation. He said that the projects connecting the state to Western India will boost industrialisation in the state. He added that during the times of COVID-19, investment through the highway projects and corridors will assist in the revival of the state’s economy. Mr Gadkari highlighted the need for positivity saying that funds and resources are secondary if one has self-confidence and commitment to work.

Mr Gadkari suggested that the state government may plan industrial clusters around the green corridors and a separate people policy for agro MSMEs. He also added that a Rs 5 lakh crore ethanol economy can be built in the nation, where Punjab and Haryana would play a crucial role.

Union Minister of State General VK Singh hailed Mr Gadkari’s vision for infrastructure and the progress made since 2014. He said that before 2014 Haryana had 2000 km of national highways, which has now been increased to over 3500 km. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal thanked Mr Gadkari for the massive investment in road infrastructure. He said the projects will benefit the industry in the state and enhance economic progress.