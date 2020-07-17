CinemaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Monalisa’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Jul 17, 2020, 11:15 pm IST

Monalisa is the hottest actress in the Bhojpuri industry and her appearance makes her fan awestruck. Some photos of Monalisa are shared by us, everyone likes Monalisa and she has millions of fans community who follow her very much.

Monalisa’s real name is Antara Biswas and she is one of the best talents in the Bhojpuri industry. Antara is an artist who is very enthusiastic about her work. She enjoys her work and also plays the character in the best way. She is an artist who doesn’ work for the Bhojpuri industry today, but still millions of Bhojpuri fans follow her. These days she has become popular in the TV industry and there always she has great fan following. Monalisa is often in the news for her bold and sexy looks with her films.

Her hot looks will make you crazy. Monalisa is also a good actress and dancer due to which she has over 3.4 million followers on her Instagram. Monalisa is married to Bhojpuri actor and she surprises everyone with her best photos every day.

 

