Health and Life : Know the reason behind the poor sex capacity

It is said that with age, interest towards sex decreases. Just think, is it really so? If you enjoy sex with a partner, then interest towards sex never decreases. Despite this, it is seen that there is a lack of libido in young married couples. They are not enjoying sex as much as they should. If you too are going through this kind of trouble, then try to know why the libido is coming down. Knowing the reason, you can improve your sexual relation.

Exercising too much: Exercising is always good. This does not mean that you spend your extra time exercising. If you do this then be prepared to face its negative consequences. According to a recent research, if you do hard labor during exercise, it increases the tension in the body, which causes disturbances in the androcaine system. As a result, the level of testosterone can be reduced due to extra exercise which reduces the desire for sex. Not only this, due to excess exercise, estrogen levels can also decrease, which is expected to reduce libido. It also makes you feel tired and lethargic all the time. This is the reason why you stay away from sex.

Staying under too much stress: office stress, home stress, man-friends stress. It means to say that the list of stress has increased these days. But no one can find a solution to deal with stress. People who suffer from stress all the time also have a decrease in libido. According to experts, stress hormone levels increase due to stress hormone called cartisol. This reduces testosterone and libido. This is the reason why the desire for sex decreases. If you want to maintain the warmth of sex in your life, then it is important to stay away from stress.

Not getting enough sleep: Often when you return home after a day’s work, you are exhausted. In such a situation, there is bound to be a decrease in the desire for sex. But the reason behind this is not just the extra pressure of work. In addition, if you do not get enough sleep at night, you are still full of fatigue, which can decrease the desire for sex. According to experts, libido can also be reduced by not getting enough rest, due to which you may have problems like depression, weight gain. These are also the factors responsible for lack of libido. According to a study, men who take only 5 hours of sleep every day of the week are as weak as children of 15 years. Overall, the point is to increase libido, take enough rest.

Spending time with technology: Phone, computer, TV etc. have become an integral part of life. Before sleeping, after getting up from sleep in the morning, during breakfast, that is, all the time, everyone sticks to the Internet. Do you think this is the right way to live life? No. You must make some distance from technology. Because of not doing so, your libido is decreasing day by day. If you want to enjoy this happiness of nature, then stay away from artificial pleasure. Limited time pass in mobile screen. Give as much time as possible to your partner. Talk about sex with him. Believe that in this way the desire for sex will automatically increase.