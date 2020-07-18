Raveena Tandon opens her Bungalow for shooting

The Bollywood struggles to move forward as the new Covid norms imposes a lot of restrictions for shooting.Raveena Tandon found a way to get out of the situation, completely adhering to the safety norms.She called in the shooting crew in to her bungalow for an ad shoot.

Raveena shot an advertisement for a sanitizer brand in Mumbai on Tuesday, while completely adhering to safety precautions.

This is the first time she’s going on the ‘set’ since lock-down was first announced. Quite active on social media, the star has time and again urged fans to make staying safe and keeping healthy their top priority in these trying times.Raveena worked with out her team during the shoot making an exception to the practice of including a driver, spot boy, manager, hair dresser, make-up person in her entourage.

The only two members present in the production team were wearing PPE kit.She said, “I feel, after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal.”