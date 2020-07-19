DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Police arrests 8 for selling fake gold coins

Jul 19, 2020, 11:45 pm IST

The  Sharjah Police  had arrested 8 people for selling fake gold coins. All the arrested were expats belonging to Asian countries. The racket was  allegedly selling fake gold coins as genuine ones.

The police managed to identify one of the suspects and seized two boxes of fake cold coins from his vehicle. He then led the police to the other gang members.

The  Sharjah Police’s criminal investigation department (CID) acted after two residents lodged complaint  about the gang . The suspects would first show their potential victims a genuine gold coin and then strike a deal to sell them a set. They would then hand over a bag containing the imitation coins to the complainants and flee with the money.

 

