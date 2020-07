Nin Peru Keralam : Ayurveda doctors in Kerala pay musical tribute to COVID warriors ; Watch Video

A group of three Ayurveda doctors in Kerala has come out with a video song to boost the morale of COVID warriors.The doctors, all alumni of the Government Ayurveda Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, have joined hands from three different parts of the world to make a musical video titled ‘Nin Peru Keralam’ ( Thy name is Kerala).

The song is penned by Dr. S.Gopakumar, Resident Medical Officer of Government Ayurveda College with music composed by Dr Reji Thomas was released by noted musician M Jayachandran. It was produced by Dr Saji George.

The music video has become a hit after its release with many including celebrities sharing the video in social media.Dr Gopakumar says that music is a good stress buster and through the music video they intended to instill confidence to all frontline warriors of the COVID-19 fight.

“It is a dedication to all Covid warriors across the globe. Through the video, we want to thank all those who are fighting on the front line – health workers, police, the administration, etc. Also, other than medicines, music plays a therapeutic role when it comes to stress. So as doctors, this is our little contribution beating stress too,” said Dr Gopakumar, who is also the associate professor of Government Ayurveda College said.

He said boosting the confidence of health workers who are working day and night risking their life is equally important.

“Being doctors and individuals with social commitment, we thought it’s our responsibility to do so. We believe that apart from providing medicines, it is important to provide something to treat the stress people are witnessing. This video includes all the activities of COVID fighters. The music is sung by Madhu Balakrishnan and Mridula Warrier with picturization done in Kerala, ” he added.