Over 14 Taliban terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Jul 21, 2020, 09:02 pm IST

In a gunfight with the Afghan security forces Maruf and Arghistan districts in Kandahar in Afghanistan, 14 terrorists belonging to the Islamic terror outfit Taliban were neutralised. The security forces have recovered Pakistani ID cards from the terrorists.

The dreaded terrorist organisation has reportedly carried out several attacks on Afghan forces in recent months, despite aiming to talk to Kabul.

 

