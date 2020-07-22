Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt celebrates her birthday in Dubai : See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s better half is stuck in Dubai due to the ongoing COVID-2019 pandemic. Maanayata Dutt, the star wife turned 42 today and celebrated her birthday with her kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt away from hubby and home.

Sharing pictures of her intimate birthday celebration on her Instagram account, she shared of missing her hubby, Sanjay in one of her posts. Posing with her kids and giving a glimpse of the yummy looking cake and desserts on her Instagram story, she looked happy.

Missing her husband, Sanjay she wrote on one of the pictures of the Instagram, “#missing daddy dutt” In the pictures we would see Maanayata posing with her birthday cake and balloons in the background, looking pretty in a white outfit – a sleeveless boat neck top with white skirt and pop red heels completing her look. Though she turned 42 this year, her son decided to swap the candles placed on the cake, which made the birthday girl write on her Instagram story, “when the son decides to flip mommy’s age,’ followed by laughing emojis with tears in their eyes.