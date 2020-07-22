Actress Sakshi Agarwal’s latest photoshoot : See Pics

Sakshi Agarwal is an Indian film actress and model, who has appeared in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam language films. After beginning her working career as a marketing consultant, Sakshi moved towards an acting career after she garnered attention during part-time modelling commitments. She has since starred in lead and supporting roles in South Indian films.

I truly believe that every single

Person on this planet has to go through something that absolutely destroys them to figure out who they really are or can be????

Time reveals whose loss it really was? pic.twitter.com/qWTg8fFhPE — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) July 22, 2020