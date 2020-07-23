Avengers assemble to heap praises on a 6 year old boy who saved his sister

The avengers team-Captain America,Iron Man,and Hulk showered praises on a 6 year old boy who stood fearlessly in front of a charging dog to save his little sister.Though the ‘brave heart’ got mauled by the dog he managed to save her sister with out a scratch.

After the accident earlier this month, six-year-old Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker posted a picture of him on Instagram, and wrote about how the boy had suffered injuries to the left side of his face.The post of Nikki Walker,the boy’s aunt read,“He(Bridger) later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ After receiving 90 stitches from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home,” she wrote. “We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.” referring to the Avengers Super heroes of Marvel Universe.Nikki said she posted the injured boys face so that his bravery does not get unnoticed.

Chris Evans, who played Captain America-the first Avenger was also the first to declare the boy a true super hero.He even send the little champion a Captain America shield.Chris Hemsworth then praised the boy for his self less act followed by the Robert Downy Jr-the Iron Man.