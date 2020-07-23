Video of Indigo staff dancing to the beats of ‘Butta Bomma’ song at Vizag airport viral

The gloomy days of Covid restrictions are best countered with a high energy dance dose by the Indigo staff.The ground staff of Indigo airline were seen rocking the courtyard of Vizag airport with high beat tune of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde song ‘Butta Bomma’ from the movie ‘Angu Vaikuntapurathu’.The video clip is shared many times in social media platforms and is viral by now.

The Indigo staff are seen maintaining the required social distance and are also wearing face masks and gloves as precautionary measures.In the 16-seconds clip, all those featured in the clip have managed to pull off choreographed moves, leaving the internet impressed.

The video,has also been retweeted by Indigo’s official handle.The airline wrote, “Whoa…What a great energy! After all, we’re ‘The coolest Airline’ ever.” Actor Allu Arjun was also prompt to respond “What a pleasant surprise in these low times,very humbled by the gesture” ,he replied.