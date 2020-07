More than 1000 coronavirus deaths were reported in USA in the last 24 hours. As per reports, 1014 new deaths were confirmed in US on Thursday. This the third straight day that the US passed 1000 mark.

1135 deaths were reported on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. The US on Thursday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in USA has surgedĀ to 4,169,991.The death toll has reached at 147,333. Total recoveries stood at 1,979,617.