Covid-19 Updates: State government declares 7-day complete lockdown from July 25

Nagaland state government has announced a 7-day lockdown in Kohima as coronavirus infection has surged in the district. The 7-day complete lockdown will start from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area. he lockdown will be in force till July 31.

All public movement will be strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary.

Nagaland on Thursday has recorded the highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,174. The active cases in the state rose to 644, while 530 people have recovered so far.

Dimapur has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far at 458, followed by Kohima at 278, Peren at 252, Mon at 99, Tuensang at 44, Phek at 18, Zunheboto at 12.