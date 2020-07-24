Saudi Arabia announces important decision

The Saudi Arabian government has announced that citizens of the country will be allowed to enter the country by land from neighbouring UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain without permission. As per the new decision, the Saudi Arabian citizens, their immediate family members and their domestic staff can enter Saudi Arabia by land from the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain without securing prior permission.

The land borders to these countries were closed from March 7. The land borders were re-opened on Thursday.

Starting from Thursday, Saudi citizens in the UAE who want to return to their country are allowed to do so through Al Batha border port without the need for prior authorisation. The Saudi embassy in Kuwait said that immediate family members of the Saudi citizens such as husbands, wives, children and parents, as well as domestic workers are also allowed to return.

The Saudi embassy in Bahrain said that Saudi citizens can return to the Kingdom through the King Fahd Causeway.