Adah Sharma has always shown her quirky side and this time is no different. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of pictures in a white tank and neon pants and poses for the camera and enjoy her day at a garden. Her no make-up look and messy hair, makes her look gorgeous, as ever. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Commando 3 that is the sequel to 2017 film Commando 2. Apart from this, Adah was also seen in Bypass Road. She will be next seen in Man to Man and Telegu film Kalki.