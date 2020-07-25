Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus deaths crosses 1000 for 4th day in US

More than 1000 deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in USA. This is for the fourth straight day on Friday that number of fatalities crossing 1000 in US.

At least 1,019 fatalities due to Covid-19 were confirmed nationwide on Friday, following 1,140 on Thursday, 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Total cases across the United States rose by at least 68,800 on Friday to over 4 million.

The number of total coronavirus cases has reached at 4,248,492 in US. The death toll has reached at 148,492. The total recoveries stood at 2,028,361.