Covid-19 Updates: Number of recoveries reaches near 35,000 in Bahrain

The total number of recoveries in Bahrain has reached near 35,000. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain. The ministry also announced 462 new cases of the coronavirus infection along with 414 recoveries. In the newly diagnosed cases 226 were detected among expatriate workers, 225 were contacts of active cases, and 11 are travel related.

2 more deaths due to the infection has been also reported. The death toll has thus reached at 136. As many as 10,767 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 24, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,826.

48 Covid-19 patients were in a critical condition, and 80 cases receiving treatment. 3,448 cases are stable out of a total of 3,496 active cases.