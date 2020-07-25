DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: Number of recoveries reaches near 35,000 in Bahrain

Jul 25, 2020, 10:56 am IST

The total number of recoveries in Bahrain has reached near 35,000. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain. The ministry also announced 462 new cases of the  coronavirus infection  along with 414 recoveries. In the newly diagnosed cases 226 were detected  among expatriate workers, 225 were contacts of active cases, and 11 are travel related.

2 more deaths due to the infection has been also reported. The death toll has thus reached at   136. As many as 10,767 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 24, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,826.

48 Covid-19 patients were  in a critical condition, and 80 cases receiving treatment. 3,448 cases are stable out of a total of 3,496 active cases.

