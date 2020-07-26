Court in India summons Alibaba, founder Jack Ma

A court in Haryana has summoned the founder of international tech giant ‘Alibaba’. The court has summoned the Chinese industrialist in a case filed by his former employee in India named Pushpandra Singh Parmar .

Pushpandra Singh Parmar, working in Alibaba has accused that he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps. alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news “to cause social and political turmoil”. Parmar, who worked as an associate director at the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017 and is seeking $268,000 in damages.

Earlier the union government has banned Alibaba’s UC News and UC Browser. Before the apps were banned, the UC Browser had been downloaded at least 689 million times in India, while UC News had 79.8 million downloads, most during 2017 and 2018, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower showed.